NFL

Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Rushing Yards Per Game This Year?

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Rushing Yards Per Game This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has given up the most rushing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The New York Giants have surrendered the most at 177.5 yards per game, while the Cleveland Browns are the best in the league, giving up just 45.5 per game.

See the table below for a complete list of team leaders.

NFL Defense Team Rushing Yards Allowed Leaders

Rank
Team
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
1Cleveland Browns45.5
2Green Bay Packers48.5
3New England Patriots58.5
4Las Vegas Raiders70.5
5Tampa Bay Buccaneers76.5
6Arizona Cardinals78
7Jacksonville Jaguars80.5

