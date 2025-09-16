Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Rushing Yards Per Game This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has given up the most rushing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The New York Giants have surrendered the most at 177.5 yards per game, while the Cleveland Browns are the best in the league, giving up just 45.5 per game.

See the table below for a complete list of team leaders.

NFL Defense Team Rushing Yards Allowed Leaders

Rank Team Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game 1 Cleveland Browns 45.5 2 Green Bay Packers 48.5 3 New England Patriots 58.5 4 Las Vegas Raiders 70.5 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 76.5 6 Arizona Cardinals 78 7 Jacksonville Jaguars 80.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

