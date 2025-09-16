NFL
Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Rushing Yards Per Game This Year?
Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025
Which NFL defense has given up the most rushing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The New York Giants have surrendered the most at 177.5 yards per game, while the Cleveland Browns are the best in the league, giving up just 45.5 per game.
See the table below for a complete list of team leaders.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
NFL Defense Team Rushing Yards Allowed Leaders
Rank
Team
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|45.5
|2
|Green Bay Packers
|48.5
|3
|New England Patriots
|58.5
|4
|Las Vegas Raiders
|70.5
|5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|76.5
|6
|Arizona Cardinals
|78
|7
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|80.5
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!