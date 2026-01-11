NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 11

The San Antonio Spurs versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is a game to see on a Sunday NBA schedule that includes plenty of thrilling matchups.

Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups in the article below.

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Magic (81.66% win probability)

Magic (81.66% win probability) Spread: Magic (-6.5)

Magic (-6.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Magic -260, Pelicans +215

Magic -260, Pelicans +215 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (74.59% win probability)

Grizzlies (74.59% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-6.5)

Grizzlies (-6.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -245, Nets +200

Grizzlies -245, Nets +200 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSE

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (61.05% win probability)

Knicks (61.05% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-4.5)

Knicks (-4.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Knicks -196, Trail Blazers +164

Knicks -196, Trail Blazers +164 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, MSG

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Raptors (60.15% win probability)

Raptors (60.15% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-3.5)

76ers (-3.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: 76ers -168, Raptors +142

76ers -168, Raptors +142 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.14% win probability)

Timberwolves (66.14% win probability) Moneyline: Timberwolves , Spurs

Timberwolves , Spurs Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSW

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Thunder (82.00% win probability)

Thunder (82.00% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-14.5)

Thunder (-14.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Thunder -800, Heat +560

Thunder -800, Heat +560 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSOK

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (68.10% win probability)

Nuggets (68.10% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-2)

Bucks (-2) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Bucks -134, Nuggets +114

Bucks -134, Nuggets +114 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, FDSWI

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Suns (86.24% win probability)

Suns (86.24% win probability) Spread: Suns (-14)

Suns (-14) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Suns -847, Wizards +590

Suns -847, Wizards +590 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, MNMT2

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Warriors (68.47% win probability)

Warriors (68.47% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-6.5)

Warriors (-6.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Warriors -210, Hawks +176

Warriors -210, Hawks +176 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-BA

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (76.49% win probability)

Rockets (76.49% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-13)

Rockets (-13) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Rockets -671, Kings +490

Rockets -671, Kings +490 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-CA

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.