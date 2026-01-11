NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 11
The San Antonio Spurs versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is a game to see on a Sunday NBA schedule that includes plenty of thrilling matchups.
Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups in the article below.
Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Magic (81.66% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-6.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Magic -260, Pelicans +215
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, FDSFL
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (74.59% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-6.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -245, Nets +200
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSE
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (61.05% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-4.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -196, Trail Blazers +164
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, MSG
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (60.15% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-3.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -168, Raptors +142
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.14% win probability)
- Moneyline: Timberwolves , Spurs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSW
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (82.00% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-14.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -800, Heat +560
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSOK
Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (68.10% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-2)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -134, Nuggets +114
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSWI
Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Suns (86.24% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-14)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Suns -847, Wizards +590
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, MNMT2
Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (68.47% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-6.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -210, Hawks +176
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-BA
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (76.49% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-13)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -671, Kings +490
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-CA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
