NFL
Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Passing Yards Per Game This Year?
Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025
Which NFL defense has allowed the most passing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The New England Patriots have conceded the most at 315 yards per game, while the Buffalo Bills are the best in the league, giving up only 124 per game.
Read on for a table of team leaders.
NFL Defense Team Passing Yards Allowed Leaders
Rank
Team
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|124
|2
|Atlanta Falcons
|139.5
|3
|Cleveland Browns
|146
|4
|Los Angeles Rams
|147
|5
|Minnesota Vikings
|153
|6
|San Francisco 49ers
|166
|7
|Indianapolis Colts
|169.5
