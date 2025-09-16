FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Data Skrive

Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Passing Yards Per Game This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has allowed the most passing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The New England Patriots have conceded the most at 315 yards per game, while the Buffalo Bills are the best in the league, giving up only 124 per game.

Read on for a table of team leaders.

NFL Defense Team Passing Yards Allowed Leaders

Rank
Team
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
1Buffalo Bills124
2Atlanta Falcons139.5
3Cleveland Browns146
4Los Angeles Rams147
5Minnesota Vikings153
6San Francisco 49ers166
7Indianapolis Colts169.5

