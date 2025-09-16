Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Passing Yards Per Game This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has allowed the most passing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The New England Patriots have conceded the most at 315 yards per game, while the Buffalo Bills are the best in the league, giving up only 124 per game.

NFL Defense Team Passing Yards Allowed Leaders

Rank Team Passing Yards Allowed Per Game 1 Buffalo Bills 124 2 Atlanta Falcons 139.5 3 Cleveland Browns 146 4 Los Angeles Rams 147 5 Minnesota Vikings 153 6 San Francisco 49ers 166 7 Indianapolis Colts 169.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

