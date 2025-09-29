NFL Bye Weeks 2025: Full List for All 32 NFL Teams

Fantasy football managers are about to enter a critical phase in the NFL season: managing around bye weeks.

These scheduled breaks give players time to rest, but they can also force difficult lineup decisions. That’s why it’s essential to know when each team has its bye week -- so you can plan ahead and avoid last-minute surprises.

To help you stay organized, we’ve also created a free printable pocket schedule grid that offers a full-season view at a glance.

Now, let’s dive into the bye week breakdown -- sorted by week and by team -- to help you stay one step ahead.

When Do NFL Bye Weeks Start?

The 2025 NFL season will begin byes during Week 5 and will continue through Week 14. No team will receive a bye during Week 13 (the week of Thanksgiving).

How Many Bye Weeks Does Each NFL Team Receive?

Each NFL team only receives one bye week.

NFL Byes Organized by Week

Here is each NFL team's bye, organized by week.

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

None

Week 14

NFL Byes Organized By Team

Here's the same list, organized by NFL teams in alphabetical order.

NFL Team Bye Week Arizona Cardinals Week 8 Atlanta Falcons Week 5 Baltimore Ravens Week 7 Buffalo Bills Week 7 Carolina Panthers Week 14 Chicago Bears Week 5 Cincinnati Bengals Week 10

