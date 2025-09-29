FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

NFL Bye Weeks 2025: Full List for All 32 NFL Teams

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Fantasy football managers are about to enter a critical phase in the NFL season: managing around bye weeks.

These scheduled breaks give players time to rest, but they can also force difficult lineup decisions. That’s why it’s essential to know when each team has its bye week -- so you can plan ahead and avoid last-minute surprises.

To help you stay organized, we’ve also created a free printable pocket schedule grid that offers a full-season view at a glance.

Now, let’s dive into the bye week breakdown -- sorted by week and by team -- to help you stay one step ahead.

When Do NFL Bye Weeks Start?

The 2025 NFL season will begin byes during Week 5 and will continue through Week 14. No team will receive a bye during Week 13 (the week of Thanksgiving).

How Many Bye Weeks Does Each NFL Team Receive?

Each NFL team only receives one bye week.

NFL Byes Organized by Week

Here is each NFL team's bye, organized by week.

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

  • None

Week 14

NFL Byes Organized By Team

Here's the same list, organized by NFL teams in alphabetical order.

NFL Team
Bye Week
Arizona CardinalsWeek 8
Atlanta FalconsWeek 5
Baltimore RavensWeek 7
Buffalo BillsWeek 7
Carolina PanthersWeek 14
Chicago BearsWeek 5
Cincinnati BengalsWeek 10

