New Mexico vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the New Mexico Lobos play the Colorado State Rams.

New Mexico vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: New Mexico: (-699) | Colorado State: (+500)

New Mexico: (-699) | Colorado State: (+500) Spread: New Mexico: -14.5 (-110) | Colorado State: +14.5 (-110)

New Mexico: -14.5 (-110) | Colorado State: +14.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

New Mexico vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico is 5-4-0 this year.

As a 14.5-point or greater favorite, New Mexico has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

New Mexico has played nine games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Colorado State is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

Colorado State has covered every time (1-0) as a 14.5-point or greater underdog this year.

This season, three of Colorado State's nine games have hit the over.

New Mexico vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lobos win (86.4%)

New Mexico vs Colorado State Point Spread

New Mexico is favored by 14.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Colorado State, the underdog, is -110.

New Mexico vs Colorado State Over/Under

The over/under for New Mexico-Colorado State on Nov. 15 is 53.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

New Mexico vs Colorado State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for New Mexico vs. Colorado State reveal New Mexico as the favorite (-699) and Colorado State as the underdog (+500).

New Mexico vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games New Mexico 30.2 58 25.9 74 56.1 9 Colorado State 18.1 127 28.8 90 51.4 9

New Mexico vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Stadium: University Stadium (NM)

