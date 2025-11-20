New Mexico vs Air Force Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the New Mexico Lobos and the Air Force Falcons.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Mexico vs Air Force Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: New Mexico: (-170) | Air Force: (+140)

New Mexico: (-170) | Air Force: (+140) Spread: New Mexico: -3.5 (-110) | Air Force: +3.5 (-110)

New Mexico: -3.5 (-110) | Air Force: +3.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

New Mexico vs Air Force Betting Trends

New Mexico has five wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

New Mexico owns one win ATS (1-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

New Mexico has played 10 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Air Force has beaten the spread four times in 10 games.

As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, Air Force is 3-2 against the spread.

Air Force has seen six of its 10 games go over the point total.

New Mexico vs Air Force Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lobos win (52.9%)

New Mexico vs Air Force Point Spread

Air Force is a 3.5-point underdog against New Mexico. Air Force is -110 to cover the spread, and New Mexico is -110.

New Mexico vs Air Force Over/Under

New Mexico versus Air Force on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 55.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

New Mexico vs Air Force Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Air Force-New Mexico, Air Force is the underdog at +140, and New Mexico is -170.

New Mexico vs. Air Force Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games New Mexico 29.2 62 25.0 70 55.9 10 Air Force 31.3 46 32.3 118 56.3 10

New Mexico vs. Air Force Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth New Mexico vs. Air Force analysis on FanDuel Research.