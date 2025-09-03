New Casino Games Spotlight: Legacy of the Gods

In the Legacy of the Gods Megaways slot, players head to Ancient Greece in hopes of divine blessings. A Megaways mechanic powers this 6-reel, 117,649-payline real money slot machine. Winnings up to 50,000x your wager are ready for grabs in this game.

Legacy of the Gods Megaways has a 96.5% RTP. You should be prepared for some risk on this high volatility slot. However, the potential rewards might be significant and worth your stake.

To increase your chances of finding your fortune, keep an eye out for the Mystery Symbol. If it appears, it will show the same random symbol and more ways to riches. Additionally, other features to look out for are the symbols and wild symbols. Check out the details on how to play this slot at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Legacy of the Gods

Legacy of the Gods Megaways is an easy slot machine to play. The first step to take is to read the game's instructions and paytable. To do this, click the menu icon on top of the spin button and tap the "i" icon.

You can set your bet from 0.10 to 10. If you’re a low roller, you’ll find this low bet size appealing. To begin the game, press the round spin button. The reels will then start playing and stop spinning at random.

Legacy of the Gods Megaways has six reels revealing up to seven symbols. Up to 117,649 possible winning combinations are available as the number of symbols increases. Win on any Megaway if a winning combination of symbols forms a line of 2,3,4,5, or 6 matching symbols anywhere on the reels.

You win when you match symbols from left to right, regardless of height. Your wins will be highlighted, setting off an explosion, and additional symbols will fall down the screen. After adding up all the winning combinations, the payments are multiplied by the stake.

Legacy of the Gods Slot Visuals and Sounds

Legend of the Gods Megaways slot depicts Greek mythology. The goddess figure appears graceful and strong, adding elegance to the theme. The reels are framed with gold, adding a regal and divine touch.

Symbols include Greek gods, goddesses, and colorful card icons. The edges and highlights of each character are clear and detailed. The background features bright blue skies and grand temple columns. These make you feel like you're actually on Mount Olympus. White clouds drift softly, giving depth and movement to the scene.

In a striking combination of red and gold, the Divine Bet panel is displayed on the left. The bonus feature is highlighted by the glowing "Press to Buy.” On the right, the golden and blue spin button is decorated with Greek patterns.

Blues, golds, and deep jewel tones make up the whole color scheme. The soundtrack is action-packed, setting the tone for a serious gameplay. This combination reinforces the luxurious yet mystical theme. The design is grand, transporting gamers on a legendary divine adventure. Every detail builds the grandeur of the gods’ mythical world.

Special Features of Legacy of the Gods

Blueprint Gaming adds special features to this online casino real money game, including:

Wild Symbol

Only the spaces above reels 2,3,4, and 5 will see the Wild Symbol. By standing in for symbols, the Wild Symbol can increase the likelihood of winning combinations.

Like in many other online slots for real money, the wild can’t replace the scatter. For any winning combination, only the highest win will be paid out.

Scatter

You won't see the Scatter Symbol above reels 2,3,4, or 5. However, it can show up anywhere else on the reels. Along with reel wins, you can also win with scatter symbols.

You get bonus spins whenever four Scatter Symbols appear. Additional spins will be awarded if more than 4 Scatter Symbols trigger the bonus spins feature.

Mystery Symbol

You can encounter this symbol in any position on the reels. There will be a single, random symbol revealed by all visible Mystery Symbols. You cannot use the Mystery Symbol to reveal the scatter symbols.

Cascading Symbols

A chain reaction will be created by all winning symbols. This mechanic makes winning symbols be removed from the reels. They will be substituted with new symbols that fall from above the reels.

Above reels 2,3,4, and 5 are symbol positions. They are essential for winning combinations and the only places to find Wild Symbols. The replacement in this feature happens from the right. When winning symbols stop appearing, the cascade will end.

Divine Bet

For this feature, how the operator sets it up determines it. You can initiate the Divine Bet while playing the base game. Bonus Spins are triggered when the feature is activated. The reels will lock in place to ensure that at least four Scatter Symbols appear on the reels. Bet 100x the total bet to play Divine Bet.

Is Legacy of the Gods a Good Slot?

Blueprint Gaming's Legacy of the Gods is an impressive title. While the main game does provide some tiny wins to keep you going, the actual gem is in the bonus round. You get to decide how fast the progressive multiplier accelerates in the bonus round's options.

Though entertaining, Legacy of the Gods excites subtly with its lack of originality. But when it comes to the numbers, Legacy of the Gods Megaways is a real thrill ride. The maximum win of 50,000x is quite intriguing. Also, the high volatility gaming has you expecting huge rewards.

Despite the common theme, this game is fun and rewarding thanks to its bonus round. Play Legend of the Gods at Fanduel Casino to secure the riches of the Greek gods.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).