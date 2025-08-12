New Casino Games Spotlight: Atlantis 10K Ways

Atlantis 10K Ways slot introduces the mythical city of Atlantis in a fun and exciting way. The ReelPlay online real money slot has 6 reels and a unique row layout of 4-5-5-5-5-4. Playing this slot opens up to 10,000 ways to win with every spin.

The minimum bet is set at 0.2 and the maximum is 40. You can play versions with an RTP of 94.38% and 92.39%. However, the game’s default RTP is 96.16%. Atlantis 10K Ways maximum win is 5,662x the wager, and its volatility is medium to high.

The Cascading Wins, Wild, and Bonus Respins are the features found in Atlantis 10K Ways. With these features, you have a thrilling opportunity to find long-lost treasures. Read on for information on how to play Atlantis 10K Ways at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Atlantis 10K Ways

Playing this online slot real money casino game couldn't be easier. This is true even for those who have never staked in an online casino for real money. Knowing the rules and accessing the paytable is vital before getting right into gaming. So, click the menu to access this information.

Choose your wager from 0.20 to 40 per spin. Play by pressing the spin button after choosing your stake. The game’s Autoplay feature allows you to play without physically hitting the spin button. Setting up the function lets you play numerous rounds at once.

Winning combinations pay out only from left to right on adjacent reels, starting on the left reel. The total bet is multiplied by all wins. Winning combinations pay out the biggest prize. Any coinciding wins that happen are put together. Positions with the winning symbol are the only ones used to figure out the win for the symbol.

Atlantis 10K Ways Slot Visuals and Sounds

Atlantis 10K Ways brings the host city to life underwater. The slot's graphics and color scheme will fascinate players. The underwater city of Atlantis stands in the backdrop. You’ll see sparkling blue waters, towering pillars, and submerged temples

In the hazy distance are ancient god statues. Light bubbles float across the screen, adding a peaceful feel. The atmosphere is peaceful, mysterious, and magnificent. The reels are surrounded by gold and filled with bright symbols. Octopuses, sea horses, and colorful fish appear on the reels. Every symbol is brilliant, especially the sea god with sparkling blue hair and golden crown.

Atlantis 10K Ways uses the 10, J, Q, K, and A symbols as its lower-paying symbols. If you get six of a kind, you'll earn from 0.5x to 1x. Fish, seahorses, octopuses, dolphins, and the sea god are high-paying symbols. For a win comprising six of these symbols, it pays from 1.2x to 100x. The Wild symbol is a glowing temple, adding a divine touch.

When treasure chests land, they shine with bonus values that hint at big rewards. Light animations keep the action lively as the reels spin smoothly. Every part of the design feels carefully made and pulls you into the mystery and beauty of Atlantis. This slot is eye-catching, and the sound beats in rhythm to every action in the game.

Special Features of Atlantis 10K Ways

ReelPlay has added interesting features to elevate the gameplay. Cascading Wins and Bonus Respins are some of the features offered by Atlantis 10K Ways. Here’s an overview of the slot’s features:

Wild

The Wild symbol is the glowing blue temple. Except for the Scatter Symbol, it can stand in for any other normal symbol. Only seen on the top reel, it aids in forming winning combinations.

Scatter

The scatter symbol in Atlantis 10K Ways is the glittering treasure chest. Get the bonus repins when you get 6 or more Scatters. This is the only symbol that cannot be replaced by the wild.

Cascading Wins

The winning symbols vanish once they form a winning combination. This made room for other symbols to fall into position. As long as further wins start appearing, this process will keep going. Therefore, it gives you more chances to win in a single spin.

Bonus Respins

Bonus Respins are activated when six or more scatters appear. A total of three respins is granted. All of the scatters are held in place, and the rest of the positions spin. Reels are reset to 3 whenever fresh Scatter symbols appear, and they are held.

When there are no more respins left, the respin is finished. It could also be completed, with scatters filling up every visible spot on the reels. When the respin is over, a bonus prize or prize is awarded for every Scatter.

Each feature may award Mini and Minor bonus rewards multiple times. Each feature has a maximum of one Grand and one Major bonus prize. The grand bonus prize offers 2000x total stake. The Major bonus equals 250x the entire wager. The Minor bonus payout is 50x the total wager. Then, the Mini bonus payout is 10x the total wager.

Is Atlantis 10K Ways a Good Slot?

Cascade wins and bonus respins make for a rewarding setup in Atlantis 10K Ways. The Atlantis 10K Ways slot follows in the footsteps of earlier 10K Ways games. It retains the usual gameplay features but takes place in a mythical underwater world. The long-lost city comes to life through breathtaking graphics and engaging design.

The excitement of large wins is well-balanced with a constant stream of game activity. All thanks to the game’s mid-high volatility level. Since the mechanics are practical, it could be enjoyable for fans of mythology. Overall, the online casino real money slot delivers a treasure hunt slot experience. Play Atlantis 10K Ways at FanDual Casino for a chance to explore the riches of the sunken city.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).