Nets vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 10

Nets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES

The Brooklyn Nets (31-48) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the Toronto Raptors (25-54) on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Nets are double-digit favorites by 10 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is 222.5.

Nets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -10 -108 -112 222.5 -110 -110 -500 +380

Nets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (81%)

Nets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Nets have gone 33-44-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Raptors are 34-45-0 this season.

Games involving the Nets have hit the over 37 times this season.

Raptors games this year have hit the over on 41 of 79 set point totals (51.9%).

Brooklyn owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (20-18-2) than it does in away games (13-26-0).

The Nets have gone over the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 19 of 40 home matchups (47.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 39 games (46.2%).

This year, Toronto is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-18-0 ATS (.526).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have gone over less frequently at home (17 of 41, 41.5%) than on the road (24 of 38, 63.2%).

Nets Leaders

Mikal Bridges averages 20 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging 11.9 points, 2 assists and 9.9 boards.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 14 points, 6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 22.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He is also draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Kelly Olynyk's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 5.1 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Raptors are getting 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

The Raptors receive 13.8 points per game from Gary Trent Jr., plus 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Raptors are receiving 5.7 points, 2.8 boards and 1 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

