Nets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (18-18) are 7.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-23) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under set at 213.5 points.

Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -7.5 213.5 -310 +250

Nets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (57.5%)

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons are 18-16-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 17-17-2 this season.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 20 times this season.

Nets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 18 times in 36 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Detroit has played worse at home, covering seven times in 17 home games, and 11 times in 19 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Pistons hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 17 opportunities this season (52.9%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 19 opportunities (57.9%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread away (13-6-1) than at home (4-11-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over 50% of the time this season, both at home (eight of 16) and away (10 of 20).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 24.4 points, 9.5 assists and 6.7 boards.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is averaging 9.6 points, 2.3 assists and 9.4 boards.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).

Nets Leaders

Per game, Cameron Johnson gets the Nets 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell gives the Nets 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 9.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Nets are getting 24.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.

The Nets receive 5.9 points per game from Ben Simmons, plus 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

