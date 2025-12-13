NC State vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) take on the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) at Lenovo Center on December 13, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

NC State vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: Lenovo Center

NC State vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (54.8%)

Before you wager on Saturday's NC State-Kansas spread (NC State -2.5) or total (150.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

NC State vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

NC State has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, NC State (5-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than Kansas (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Wolfpack covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered eight times in 18 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered two times in 11 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread, the Jayhawks were better at home (8-9-0) than on the road (5-7-0) last year.

NC State vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

NC State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in eight games this year and has walked away with the win six times (75%) in those games.

This year, the Wolfpack have won six of seven games when listed as at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas has won one of the four games it was the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Jayhawks are 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

NC State has an implied victory probability of 58.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

NC State vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

NC State put up 69.6 points per game and allowed 70.4 last year, ranking them 294th in college basketball offensively and 126th on defense.

On the boards, NC State was 316th in the country in rebounds (29.6 per game) last year. It was 287th in rebounds conceded (32.9 per game).

With 12.5 assists per game last season, NC State was 260th in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, NC State was 12th-best in the country in committing them (9.1 per game) last year. It was 153rd in forcing them (11.5 per game).

Last year Kansas put up 76.1 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 69.6 points per contest (91st-ranked).

Kansas was 43rd in college basketball with 34.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 211th with 31.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Kansas was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it delivered 17.7 per game (fourth-best in college basketball).

Kansas averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.3 turnovers per contest (274th-ranked).

