Auburn vs Chattanooga College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Chattanooga Mocs (5-5) battle the Auburn Tigers (7-3) at State Farm Arena on December 13, 2025.

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (89.4%)

Before you place a wager on Auburn-Chattanooga outing (in which Auburn is a 21.5-point favorite and the total is set at 152.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Auburn vs. Chattanooga: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chattanooga has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.

The Tigers owned a better record against the spread at home (8-7-0) than they did in away games (5-5-0) last season.

The Mocs have performed better against the spread at home (1-2-0) than on the road (1-3-0) this year.

Auburn vs. Chattanooga: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has yet to lose any of the five games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have not lost in three games this year when favored by -7143 or better on the moneyline.

Chattanooga has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Mocs have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +2000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 98.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Auburn was 13th-best in college basketball on offense (83 points scored per game) and ranked 87th defensively (69.4 points conceded).

Auburn grabbed 34.4 rebounds per game and conceded 29.7 boards last year, ranking 53rd and 82nd, respectively, in college basketball.

Auburn was 34th in the country in assists (16.1 per game) last year.

Last season, Auburn was 12th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 184th in turnovers forced (11.2).

With 79.7 points per game on offense, Chattanooga ranked 45th in college basketball last season. Defensively, it allowed 72.9 points per contest, which ranked 207th in college basketball.

Chattanooga was 266th in college basketball with 30.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 135th with 30.5 rebounds allowed per game.

Chattanooga piled up assists last year, ranking 16th-best in college basketball with 17 per contest.

Chattanooga forced 10.6 turnovers per game last year (240th-ranked in college basketball), but it averaged just 9.2 turnovers per contest (19th-best).

