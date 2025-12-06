Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Nets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-20) visit the Brooklyn Nets (5-17) after losing five road games in a row. The Nets are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 6, 2025. The point total in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Nets vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -1.5 228.5 -130 +110

Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (60.4%)

Nets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Nets are 9-11-2 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 14-9-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Nets games have hit the over nine times out of 23 chances.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over on 14 of 23 set point totals (60.9%).

Brooklyn has done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-4-1) than it has in home games (3-7-1).

The Nets have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in five of 11 home matchups (45.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in four of 11 games (36.4%).

This season, New Orleans is 8-5-0 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (69.2%, nine of 13) compared to away (50%, five of 10).

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 25.3 points, 7.5 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nic Claxton is averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney averages 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 42% from the field and 35.9% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Terance Mann is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Egor Demin is averaging 8.4 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 20.4 points for the Pelicans, plus 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The Pelicans are receiving 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Derik Queen.

Per game, Jeremiah Fears gets the Pelicans 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 14 points, 6 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

The Pelicans are receiving 9.1 points, 2.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Jose Alvarado.

