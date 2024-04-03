Nets vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 3

Nets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and BSIN

The Brooklyn Nets (29-47) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Pacers (43-33) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSIN. The matchup's over/under is 230.5.

Nets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -7.5 -108 -112 230.5 -110 -110 -310 +250

Nets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (54.1%)

Nets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have compiled a 42-34-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 76 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 38 times.

Nets games this season have hit the over 36 times in 76 opportunities (47.4%).

In home games, Indiana sports the same winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.553).

The Pacers have gone over the total in a higher percentage of home games (57.9%) than games on the road (42.1%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread at home (19-16-2) than on the road (13-26-0) this year.

Nets games have finished above the over/under 48.6% of the time at home (18 of 37), and 46.2% of the time away (18 of 39).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.4 points, 11 assists and 4 rebounds.

Myles Turner is averaging 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 6.9 boards.

Pascal Siakam averages 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Nesmith is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 54.5% from the field.

Nets Leaders

Mikal Bridges averages 20.3 points, 4.7 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also draining 43.6% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Nicolas Claxton's numbers on the season are 12 points, 9.9 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 62.9% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

Cameron Thomas averages 21.9 points, 3.2 boards and 3 assists. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Nets receive 13.7 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 2.7 boards and 6.1 assists.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

