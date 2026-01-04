Nets vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and ALT2

The Brooklyn Nets (10-22) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (23-11) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on YES and ALT2. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.

Nets vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -2.5 223.5 -142 +120

Nets vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (65%)

Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have gone 20-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets are 14-15-3 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 22 times out of 32 chances this season.

The Nets have gone over the point total 40.6% of the time this year (13 of 32 games with a set point total).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-6-0) than it has in road games (11-8-0).

In home games, the Nuggets go over the total 66.7% of the time (10 of 15 games). They've hit the over in 63.2% of away games (12 of 19 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.353, 6-10-1 record) than on the road (.533, 8-5-2).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (35.3%, six of 17) compared to on the road (46.7%, seven of 15).

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray averages 25.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Peyton Watson is averaging 11.5 points, 1.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 7.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 41% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.8 triples (third in NBA).

Per game, Noah Clowney provides the Nets 13 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Nets get 7.3 points per game from Day'Ron Sharpe, plus 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

The Nets receive 9.8 points per game from Egor Demin, plus 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the floor.

