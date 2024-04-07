Nets vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Nets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-CA

The Brooklyn Nets (31-47) are 8.5-point underdogs against the Sacramento Kings (44-33) at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on YES and NBCS-CA. The matchup's point total is set at 216.

Nets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -8.5 -112 -108 216 -112 -108 -370 +295

Nets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (54.9%)

Nets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread in a game 39 times this season (39-38-0).

The Nets are 33-43-2 against the spread this year.

Kings games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times out of 78 chances this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over 47.4% of the time (37 out of 78 games with a set point total).

Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread at home (16-22-0) than it does in road games (23-16-0).

The Kings have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (55.3%) than road tilts (38.5%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread at home (20-17-2) than on the road (13-26-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over 19 of 39 times at home (48.7%), and 18 of 39 on the road (46.2%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 13.7 boards and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 59.8% from the floor (eighth in league).

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 26.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Keegan Murray averages 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 46% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Harrison Barnes averages 12.2 points, 2.9 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Nets Leaders

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 4.6 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Nicolas Claxton averages 11.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2 assists. He is also sinking 62.9% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

The Nets receive 22.2 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 3.3 boards and 3 assists.

The Nets are receiving 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

The Nets are receiving 8.5 points, 4.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith.

