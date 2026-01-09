Nets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

Nets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (13-23) are favored by 3 points against the Brooklyn Nets (11-23) on Friday, January 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on YES and FDSSC. The over/under is 213.5 for the matchup.

Nets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -3 213.5 -148 +126

Nets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (60.2%)

Nets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread in a game 15 times this season (15-21-0).

The Nets have played 34 games, with 16 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have gone over the total 19 times out of 34 chances this season.

The Nets have gone over the point total 41.2% of the time this year (14 of 34 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has a worse record against the spread at home (7-11-0) than it does in away games (8-10-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Clippers hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 18 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 10 times in 18 opportunities (55.6%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (8-5-2) than at home (8-10-1) this year.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (36.8%, seven of 19) than away (46.7%, seven of 15).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 4.8 boards and 8 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in league).

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 28 points, 6.4 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.3 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

John Collins is averaging 12.9 points, 0.9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Kris Dunn is averaging 8.3 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 26.1 points, 7.5 boards and 3.3 assists. He is also draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (second in NBA).

Nic Claxton averages 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also draining 58.5% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

The Nets are getting 13.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

Day'Ron Sharpe averages 7.5 points, 5.8 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 60.3% of his shots from the field.

Egor Demin averages 10.2 points, 3.4 boards and 3.5 assists. He is draining 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

