Nets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-BOS

The Brooklyn Nets (12-30) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-16) on Friday, January 23, 2026 at Barclays Center as 8-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5 points.

Nets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8 215.5 -330 +265

Nets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (73.7%)

Nets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 25-17-1 against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 42 games this year, they have 19 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 42 chances this season.

The Nets have hit the over 40.5% of the time this season (17 of 42 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has played worse when playing at home, covering 10 times in 20 home games, and 15 times in 23 road games.

The Celtics have eclipsed the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in nine of 20 home matchups (45%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 23 games (39.1%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (10-11-1). On the road, it is .450 (9-9-2).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (40.9%, nine of 22) than away (40%, eight of 20).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.8 points, 6.7 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 boards and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Payton Pritchard averages 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Anfernee Simons averages 13.9 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 25.3 points, 7.4 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 triples per contest (second in NBA).

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Nets receive 13.1 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Day'Ron Sharpe gets the Nets 7.9 points, 6.2 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Egor Demin averages 10.3 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is making 40.2% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

