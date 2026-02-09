Nets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (24-29) visit the Brooklyn Nets (14-37) after losing three road games in a row. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 9, 2026. The point total for the matchup is 223.5.

Nets vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -3.5 223.5 -166 +140

Nets vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (58.3%)

Nets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls are 24-28-1 against the spread this season.

The Nets are 24-24-3 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Bulls have hit the over 26 times out of 51 chances this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 23 of 51 set point totals (45.1%).

Chicago has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 27 opportunities at home, and it has covered 11 times in 26 opportunities in away games.

The Bulls have eclipsed the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 27 home matchups (44.4%). In away games, they have hit the over in 14 of 26 games (53.8%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has performed better at home (12-12-1) than away (12-12-2).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (48%, 12 of 25) than away (42.3%, 11 of 26).

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis averages 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Josh Giddey is averaging 18.6 points, 8.8 assists and 8.6 boards.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 boards.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.4 points, 3 rebounds and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Collin Sexton is averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 boards.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 12.2 points for the Nets, plus 7.2 boards and 4 assists.

The Nets get 8.3 points per game from Day'Ron Sharpe, plus 6.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

Noah Clowney's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 38.6% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

The Nets are receiving 7.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Terance Mann.

The Nets get 8.1 points per game from Danny Wolf, plus 4.6 boards and 2 assists.

