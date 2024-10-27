Nets vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 27

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSWI

The Brooklyn Nets (0-2) are 9-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) at Barclays Center on Sunday, October 27, 2024. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on YES and FDSWI. The over/under for the matchup is set at 230.

Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -9 -114 -106 230 -110 -110 -420 +330

Nets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (56.5%)

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks compiled a 33-47-2 ATS record last year.

As 9-point underdogs or more, the Nets had two wins ATS (2-8-1) last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 41 times in Bucks games.

Out of 82 Nets games last season, 38 hit the over.

At home last season, Milwaukee had a better record against the spread (19-23-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-24-2).

Against the spread, Brooklyn performed better at home (20-19-2) than away (14-27-0) last year.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers last season were 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. He also sank 61.1% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

Last season, Damian Lillard recorded an average of 24.3 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists per game.

Bobby Portis' stats last season included 13.8 points, 7.4 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He sank 50.8% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Brook Lopez recorded 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Last season, Khris Middleton put up 15.1 points, 4.7 boards and 5.3 assists. He sank 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Nets Leaders

Nicolas Claxton averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Dennis Schroder's numbers last season were 14 points, 3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Cameron Thomas collected 22.5 points last season, plus 2.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Cameron Johnson posted 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith put up 8.5 points, 4.7 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

