2024 NC State Football Odds and Schedule

The No. 24 NC State Wolfpack's upcoming 2024 schedule includes what should be a difficult matchup against Georgia Tech on November 21. Find the rest of the Wolfpack's college football schedule below.

NC State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Western Carolina August 29 - - - 2 Tennessee September 7 - Volunteers (-5.5) 56.5 3 Louisiana Tech September 14 - - - 4 @ Clemson September 21 - Tigers (-7.5) 48.5 5 Northern Illinois September 28 - - - 6 Wake Forest October 5 - - - 7 Syracuse October 12 - - - View Full Table

NC State 2024 Schedule Insights

NC State will have the 90th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (72).

In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' projected win total this season, the Wolfpack will be playing the 101st-ranked schedule this year.

Using its ACC opponents' combined win total last year, NC State will be playing the 96th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.

The Wolfpack will have eight teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2023.

NC State will play nine games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2023. That schedule includes zero teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.

NC State Betting Insights (2023)

NC State covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, four Wolfpack games went over the point total.

NC State won all four of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.

