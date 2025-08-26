NC State vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The NC State Wolfpack are among the college football squads in action on Thursday, versus the East Carolina Pirates.

NC State vs East Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NC State: (-610) | East Carolina: (+440)

NC State: -13.5 (-122) | East Carolina: +13.5 (100) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

NC State vs East Carolina Betting Trends

NC State beat the spread four times in 12 games last year.

NC State failed to notch a win ATS (0-1) as at least 13.5-point favorites last year.

In 12 NC State games last season, eight hit the over.

Against the spread, East Carolina was 6-5-1 last season.

East Carolina didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 13.5-point or larger underdogs last season.

Last year, seven of East Carolina's 12 games hit the over.

NC State vs East Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolfpack win (71.9%)

NC State vs East Carolina Point Spread

NC State vs East Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for the NC State versus East Carolina game on Aug. 28 has been set at 61.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

NC State vs East Carolina Moneyline

The NC State vs East Carolina moneyline has NC State as a -610 favorite, while East Carolina is a +440 underdog.

NC State vs. East Carolina Points Insights

The Wolfpack's average implied point total last season was 8.2 fewer points than their implied total in Thursday's game (29.8 implied points on average compared to 38 implied points in this game).

The average implied point total last season for the Pirates (31.8) is 7.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (24).

NC State vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game day: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

