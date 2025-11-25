NC State vs Boise State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

The NC State Wolfpack (4-1) face the Boise State Broncos (4-2) on November 25, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

NC State vs. Boise State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

NC State vs. Boise State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Boise State win (59.4%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's NC State-Boise State spread (NC State -6.5) or over/under (153.5 points).

NC State vs. Boise State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

NC State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Boise State has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

In home games last season, the Wolfpack had a better record against the spread (8-10-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (2-9-0).

The Broncos performed better against the spread at home (10-4-0) than away (5-6-0) last season.

NC State vs. Boise State: Moneyline Betting Stats

NC State has been the moneyline favorite in four games this season and has come away with the win three times (75%) in those contests.

This season, the Wolfpack have come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -315 or better on the moneyline.

Boise State has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Broncos have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +250 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies NC State has a 75.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

NC State vs. Boise State Head-to-Head Comparison

At 69.6 points scored per game and 70.4 points conceded last year, NC State was 294th in college basketball offensively and 126th on defense.

At 29.6 rebounds per game and 32.9 rebounds allowed, NC State was 316th and 287th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

NC State was 260th in the nation in assists (12.5 per game) last year.

Last season, NC State was 12th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 153rd in turnovers forced (11.5).

Offensively, Boise State averaged 75.8 points per game (123rd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 66.9 points per contest on defense (40th-ranked).

Boise State ranked third-best in college basketball by allowing only 26.0 rebounds per game. It ranked 75th in college basketball by grabbing 33.6 rebounds per contest.

Boise State averaged 14.5 assists per game, which ranked them 105th in college basketball.

With 9.9 turnovers per game, Boise State was 62nd in the country. It forced 10.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 274th in college basketball.

