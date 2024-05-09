NBA Outlook Updates
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis could play off bench in Game 2 Sunday
In an interview with NBA Today's Malika Andrews, Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis said he plans to play off the bench again in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
What It Means
Porzingis made a triumphant return to the court for the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but played off the bench while Al Horford retained his role in the team's starting five. While the star seemed healthy enough in his return, it sounds like the team will continue deploying him off the bench for Game 2 of their series with his former team.
Porzingis was incredibly efficient off the bench last Thursday, recording 35.2 FanDuel points in just 20 minutes of action. Our model projects him to ramp up his play time and to record 33.4 FanDuel points over 29.2 minutes in Game 2, with 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
Bucks' Patrick Beverley suspended 4 games
Milwaukee Bucks' guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended for 4 games for "forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators" and "an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability", according to the NBA.
What It Means
Beverley was suspended for four games without pay for his actions during and after Game 6 on May 2nd.