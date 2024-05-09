Porzingis made a triumphant return to the court for the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but played off the bench while Al Horford retained his role in the team's starting five. While the star seemed healthy enough in his return, it sounds like the team will continue deploying him off the bench for Game 2 of their series with his former team.

Porzingis was incredibly efficient off the bench last Thursday, recording 35.2 FanDuel points in just 20 minutes of action. Our model projects him to ramp up his play time and to record 33.4 FanDuel points over 29.2 minutes in Game 2, with 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.