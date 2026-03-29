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Will Richard
Golden State Warriors

Will Richard

Golden State Warriors • #3 SG

Will Richard Questionable March 29 Against Nuggets Due To Heel Injury

Will Richard (Heel) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Nuggets on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 11 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 131-126 win over the Wizards on March 27, Richard totaled eight points, two rebounds and two assists. Richard is averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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