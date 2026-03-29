Will Richard Questionable March 29 Against Nuggets Due To Heel Injury

In his last appearance, a 131-126 win over the Wizards on March 27, Richard totaled eight points, two rebounds and two assists. Richard is averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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