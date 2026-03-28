Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable March 28 Against Bulls Due To Ankle Injury
Walter Clayton Jr. (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Saturday, March 28. As of Saturday afternoon, the Bulls are favored by 4.5 with a total of 246.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 119-109 loss to the Rockets on March 27, Clayton had seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one block. Clayton is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.