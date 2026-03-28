Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable March 28 Against Bulls Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game, a 119-109 loss to the Rockets on March 27, Clayton had seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one block. Clayton is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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