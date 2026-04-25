Victor Wembanyama DTD For Game 4 Against Trail Blazers (Concussion)

In his last game on April 21, Wembanyama put up five points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

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