Ty Jerome Out March 28 Against Bulls Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent action, a 146-107 loss to the Hawks on March 23, Jerome put up 17 points, one rebound, four assists, two steals and one block. Jerome is averaging 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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