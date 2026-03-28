Ty Jerome Out March 28 Against Bulls Due To Ankle Injury
Ty Jerome (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Bulls are favored by 3 with a total of 245.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 146-107 loss to the Hawks on March 23, Jerome put up 17 points, one rebound, four assists, two steals and one block. Jerome is averaging 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.