Tristan Vukcevic Questionable Feb. 28 Against Raptors Due To Hip Injury
Tristan Vukcevic (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 28. As of Friday evening, the Raptors are favored by 14 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Vukcevic had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in his last action, a 126-96 loss to the Hawks on Feb. 26. Vukcevic is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.