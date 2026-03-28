Tobias Harris Questionable March 28 Against Timberwolves Due To Hip Injury

Last time out on March 26, Harris posted 12 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one block in a 129-108 win over the Pelicans. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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