Tobias Harris Questionable March 28 Against Timberwolves Due To Hip Injury
Tobias Harris (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Timberwolves on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 2 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 26, Harris posted 12 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one block in a 129-108 win over the Pelicans. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.