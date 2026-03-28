Taylor Hendricks Questionable March 28 Against Bulls Due To Thumb Injury

Hendricks tallied five points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Rockets on March 27. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.