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Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Hendricks

Memphis Grizzlies • #22 PF

Taylor Hendricks Questionable March 28 Against Bulls Due To Thumb Injury

Taylor Hendricks (Thumb) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Saturday, March 28. As of Saturday afternoon, the Bulls are favored by 4.5 with a total of 246.5.

What It Means

Hendricks tallied five points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Rockets on March 27. Hendricks is averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taylor Hendricks

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