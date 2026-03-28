Taj Gibson DTD For March 28 Against Bulls Due To Foot Injury
Taj Gibson (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Saturday, March 28. As of Saturday afternoon, the Bulls are favored by 4.5 with a total of 246.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 27, Gibson put up eight points, one rebound, three assists and one steal in a 119-109 loss to the Rockets. Gibson is averaging 4.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.