FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies

Taj Gibson

Memphis Grizzlies • #67 FC

Taj Gibson DTD For March 28 Against Bulls Due To Foot Injury

Taj Gibson (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Saturday, March 28. As of Saturday afternoon, the Bulls are favored by 4.5 with a total of 246.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Gibson put up eight points, one rebound, three assists and one steal in a 119-109 loss to the Rockets. Gibson is averaging 4.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Gibson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News