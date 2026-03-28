Taj Gibson DTD For March 28 Against Bulls Due To Foot Injury

In his last game on March 27, Gibson put up eight points, one rebound, three assists and one steal in a 119-109 loss to the Rockets. Gibson is averaging 4.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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