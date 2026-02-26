FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Logo
Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings

Russell Westbrook

Sacramento Kings • #18 PG

Russell Westbrook Out Feb. 26 Against Mavericks Due To Thigh Injury

Russell Westbrook (Thigh) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday afternoon, the Mavericks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

Westbrook put up 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in his most recent game, a 128-97 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 25. Westbrook is tops on his team in assists with 6.3 per game, and averages 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook

