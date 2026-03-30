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Ron Harper Jr.
Boston Celtics

Ron Harper Jr.

Boston Celtics • #13 SF

Ron Harper Jr. Questionable March 30 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

Ron Harper Jr. (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Monday, March 30. As of Monday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 1.5 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29, Harper had seven points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Harper is averaging 3.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ron Harper Jr.

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