Ron Harper Jr. Questionable March 30 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent game, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29, Harper had seven points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Harper is averaging 3.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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