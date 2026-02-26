Robert Williams III Questionable Feb. 26 Against Bulls Due To Foot Injury
Robert Williams III (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 4 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Last time out on Feb. 22, Williams posted four points, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks in a 92-77 win over the Suns. Williams is averaging 6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.