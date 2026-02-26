Robert Williams III Questionable Feb. 26 Against Bulls Due To Foot Injury

Last time out on Feb. 22, Williams posted four points, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks in a 92-77 win over the Suns. Williams is averaging 6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.