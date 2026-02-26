FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams

Portland Trail Blazers • #35 C

Robert Williams III Questionable Feb. 26 Against Bulls Due To Foot Injury

Robert Williams III (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 4 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 22, Williams posted four points, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks in a 92-77 win over the Suns. Williams is averaging 6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Robert Williams

