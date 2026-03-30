Pelle Larsson DTD For March 30 Against 76ers Due To Tricep Injury

Larsson totaled 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 135-118 loss to the Pacers on March 29. Larsson is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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