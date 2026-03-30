Pelle Larsson DTD For March 30 Against 76ers Due To Tricep Injury
Pelle Larsson (Tricep) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Monday, March 30. As of Monday afternoon, the 76ers are favored by 2 with a total of 245.5.
What It Means
Larsson totaled 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 135-118 loss to the Pacers on March 29. Larsson is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.