Pascal Siakam Questionable March 29 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury
Pascal Siakam (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Heat are favored by 9 with a total of 243.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 27, Siakam posted 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Siakam paces his team in both points (23.7 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.