Pascal Siakam Questionable March 29 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 27, Siakam posted 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Siakam paces his team in both points (23.7 per game) and boards (6.6), and averages 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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