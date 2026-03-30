P.J. Washington Questionable March 30 Against Timberwolves (Illness)

In his last action, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27, Washington tallied five points and five rebounds. Washington is tops on his team in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks.

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