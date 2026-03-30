P.J. Washington Questionable March 30 Against Timberwolves (Illness)
P.J. Washington (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Timberwolves on Monday, March 30. As of Monday afternoon, the Timberwolves are favored by 7 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27, Washington tallied five points and five rebounds. Washington is tops on his team in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.