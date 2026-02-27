FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington DTD For Feb. 27 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

P.J. Washington (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 5 with a total of 239.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24, Washington tallied 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block. Washington paces his team in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.3 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

PJ Washington

