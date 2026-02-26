Norman Powell Questionable Feb. 26 Against 76ers Due To Groin Injury

Powell had 26 points, six rebounds and one steal in his most recent game, a 128-117 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 24. Powell paces his team in points per contest (22.9), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.