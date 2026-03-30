Norman Powell DTD For March 30 Against 76ers Due To Back Injury
Norman Powell (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Monday, March 30. As of Monday morning, the 76ers are favored by 2 with a total of 246.5.
What It Means
Powell tallied 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in his last action, a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on March 27. Powell leads his team in points per contest (22.1), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.