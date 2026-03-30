Norman Powell DTD For March 30 Against 76ers Due To Back Injury

Powell tallied 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in his last action, a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on March 27. Powell leads his team in points per contest (22.1), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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