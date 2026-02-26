FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat

Nikola Jovic

Miami Heat • #5 SF

Nikola Jović Out Feb. 26 Against 76ers Due To Back Injury

Nikola Jovic (Back) is out for the upcoming matchup against the 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the 76ers are favored by 1.5 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 20, Jovic put up one point and one assist in a 128-97 win over the Hawks. Jovic is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Nikola Jovic

