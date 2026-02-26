Nikola Jović Out Feb. 26 Against 76ers Due To Back Injury
Nikola Jovic (Back) is out for the upcoming matchup against the 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the 76ers are favored by 1.5 with a total of 240.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 20, Jovic put up one point and one assist in a 128-97 win over the Hawks. Jovic is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.