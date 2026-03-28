Nick Richards Out March 28 Against Grizzlies Due To Elbow Injury

Richards totaled two points and five rebounds in his last action, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25. Richards is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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