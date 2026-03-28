Nick Richards Out March 28 Against Grizzlies Due To Elbow Injury
Nick Richards (Elbow) is out for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Bulls are favored by 3 with a total of 245.5.
What It Means
Richards totaled two points and five rebounds in his last action, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25. Richards is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.