Neemias Queta DTD For March 30 Against Hawks Due To Thumb Injury
Neemias Queta (Thumb) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Hawks on Monday, March 30. As of Monday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 1.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29, Queta had 17 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.