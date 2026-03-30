Neemias Queta DTD For March 30 Against Hawks Due To Thumb Injury

In his last game, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29, Queta had 17 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.