Naji Marshall Out March 31 Against Bucks (Illness)

Marshall had 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals in his last game, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27. Marshall is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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