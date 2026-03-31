Naji Marshall Out March 31 Against Bucks (Illness)
Naji Marshall (Illness) is out for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Tuesday, March 31. As of Monday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 1 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Marshall had 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals in his last game, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27. Marshall is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.