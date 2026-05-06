Mitchell Robinson Out For Game 2 (Illness)

Robinson tallied two points, four rebounds and one assist in his last game, a 137-98 win over the 76ers on May 4. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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