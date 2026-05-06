Mitchell Robinson Out For Game 2 (Illness)
Mitchell Robinson (Illness) is out for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the 76ers on Wednesday, May 6. As of Wednesday evening, the Knicks are favored by 10.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
Robinson tallied two points, four rebounds and one assist in his last game, a 137-98 win over the 76ers on May 4. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.