Mitchell Robinson DTD For Game 2 Against Spurs Due To Finger Injury
Mitchell Robinson (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs on Friday, June 5. As of Friday morning, the Spurs are favored by 6.5 with a total of 214.5.
What It Means
Last time out on June 3, Robinson put up two points and six rebounds in a 105-95 win over the Spurs. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.