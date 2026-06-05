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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson DTD For Game 2 Against Spurs Due To Finger Injury

Mitchell Robinson (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs on Friday, June 5. As of Friday morning, the Spurs are favored by 6.5 with a total of 214.5.

What It Means

Last time out on June 3, Robinson put up two points and six rebounds in a 105-95 win over the Spurs. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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