Mitchell Robinson DTD For Game 2 Against Spurs Due To Finger Injury

Last time out on June 3, Robinson put up two points and six rebounds in a 105-95 win over the Spurs. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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