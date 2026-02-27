Marvin Bagley III Out Feb. 27 Against Grizzlies Due To Neck Injury
Marvin Bagley III (Neck) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday afternoon, the Mavericks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Bagley totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 130-121 loss to the Kings on Feb. 26. Bagley is averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.