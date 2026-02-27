FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Marvin Bagley III
Dallas Mavericks

Marvin Bagley III

Dallas Mavericks • #35 PF

Marvin Bagley III Out Feb. 27 Against Grizzlies Due To Neck Injury

Marvin Bagley III (Neck) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday afternoon, the Mavericks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Bagley totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 130-121 loss to the Kings on Feb. 26. Bagley is averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.

Marvin Bagley III

