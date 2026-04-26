Mark Williams DTD For Game 4 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury
Mark Williams (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Thunder on Monday, April 27. As of Sunday morning, the Thunder are favored by 11.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 14, Williams put up four points, four rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.