Mark Williams DTD For Game 3 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury

In his last appearance, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 14, Williams tallied four points, four rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

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